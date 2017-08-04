RESCUE

Houston man rescued after falling 20 feet off cliff in San Diego

Houston man rescued after falling off 20-foot cliff (KTRK)

SAN DIEGO, California (KTRK) --
A Houston area man escaped serious injury after falling 20 feet off a cliff in San Diego last night.

Gerard Hobbs says he and two friends were visiting the Sunset Cliffs and taking pictures at the location when he slipped on jagged rocks and fell 20 feet into the water.

Incredibly, Hobbs was standing and walking around while he waited for rescue crews. Firefighters and lifeguards helped lift Hobbs.

Hobbs ended up with scratches on his leg and was treated at the scene. Still, he says he's grateful that it didn't turn out worse.

"I should be dead right now," Hobbs said.

This happened on the group's first night in San Diego. Despite the fall, they say they will continue their trip throughout California.

"We're not going back to the cliffs," Hobbs laughed.

