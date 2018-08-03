U.S. & WORLD

Will Nguyen, Houston man jailed in Vietnam after participating in protest, back in the US

EMBED </>More Videos

Will Nguyen said Vietnamese prisons are like nothing you've seen on 'Orange is the New Black.'

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's a homecoming the world was ready to see.

Will Nguyen, a Yale graduate from Houston arrested in Vietnam after participating in a protest, was finally home.

"I'm extremely grateful," said his sister, Victoria Nguyen.

Victoria and close friends were able to make his story go viral and grab the attention of many lawmakers.

Eventually, Will went to trial, but instead of getting more jail time, he was just deported.

"It wasn't anything like 'Orange is the New Black' or American prison, it was quite primitive," said Will.

Vietnam convicts, deports Houston man who joined rare protest
EMBED More News Videos

William Nguyen, from Houston, Texas, was arrested June 10 during protests in the southern commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City.


He's finally getting a chance to tell his side of the story. He said he was treated well but only because he believes the Vietnamese government knew he was American and the world was watching.

As for the conditions, he said it was like living in the Stone Age.

"We slept on cement floors, our toilet, our sink, our shower was a hole in the ground," Will said. "We had water, we had to refill every day, it certainly wasn't modern."

All the media attention hasn't been easy either, but the family is extremely grateful for the constant coverage.

"My sister, Victoria, my college friend, Mary, they have done so much that I can't wrap my mind around that," said Will.

Will said he hopes to do some writing next. He wants to tell the truth, in his words, about what happened in Vietnam and the politics behind it all.

For now, he plans on visiting with family and relaxing.

Houston protester arrested in Vietnam confesses to 'wrong-doing' TV
EMBED More News Videos

Houston protester arrested in Vietnam confesses on TV

Will Nguyen missing after arrest during protest in Vietnam, family says
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Mayra Moreno speaks with the sister of a native Houstonian who went missing after being last seen at portest in Vietnam.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
protestarrestu.s. & worldprisonHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Hurricane Hector passes near Hawaii this week
Photos from the wildfires across California
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Show More
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
More News