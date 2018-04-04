A 27-year-old man is accused of forcing at least 10 female victims into prostitution in Houston and across the United States.According to Houston police, Marquis Dominick Holmes forced the women to work for him in hotels and on the streets. The victims were forced to perform sexual acts and were beaten if the requisite amount of money was not made.The lives of their children were also threatened, police said."This arrest should serve as a warning to those who exploit and victimize others. We may not get you today, and we may not get you tomorrow, but we are coming for you," Lt. Jessica Anderson said in a statement. "HPD is committed to investigating and arresting those like Marquis Holmes and to providing justice for the victims. We do not tolerate human trafficking in Houston."Holmes was arrested on March 30 by HPD's Human Trafficking Unit. He is charged with two counts of trafficking of a person, two counts of compelling prostitution by force and one count of aggravated promotion of prostitution.Anyone with additional information is asked to call the HPD Vice Division Human Trafficking Unit at 713-308-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.