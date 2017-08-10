Hours-old baby found in NW Harris Co. covered in ants

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --An abandoned newborn was covered in ants and had her umbilical cord still attached when an apartment resident found the girl this morning in northwest Harris County.
Authorities were called around 5:30 a.m. about the child located at the Bridges of Cypress Creek apartment complex on Red Oak Drive.
Harris County Sheriff's Office say the child is hours old and is in good condition at a hospital.
Deputy Thomas Gilliland, of HCSO, says a blood trail led investigators to an apartment where they detained a 21-year-old woman for questioning.
Charges will be determined after the investigation, Gilliland said.
Newborn baby found abandoned outside an apartment near Spring. pic.twitter.com/ZWBpAxE3Cm— Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) August 10, 2017
Stay with Eyewitness News for developments on this story. Follow reporter Jeff Ehling on Twitter for live updates.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff