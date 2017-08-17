EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2317935" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Early video from Barcelona after a van struck pedestrians on a sidewalk

A hostage situation is unfolding in Barcelona after a white van careened into a crowd in the city's Las Ramblas district, according to local police.Spanish police sources confirm to ABC News that two suspects are holding the hostages in a restaurant. Some local media have reported bursts of gunfire.Catalunya Police say two people were killed in the initial van incident, which local police are treating as terrorism, according to local newspaper El Pais.In a Spanish-language tweet, local authorities referred to the incident as an "attack."The Barcelona-based La Vanguardia newspaper is reporting at least 20 injured. At least five people were seen lying on the ground on the street.Las Ramblas is a large pedestrian thoroughfare in the city that attracts large tourist crowds. Barcelona police, in a tweet, told people to stay away from the center of the city because of a "large contingent of security forces and emergency services" deployed in the area.Barcelona resident Keith Fleming says he was watching television in his building on a side street just off Las Ramblas when he heard a noise and went out to the balcony to investigate.He says he saw "women and children just running and they looked terrified." Fleming heard a bang, possibly from someone rolling down a store shutter, as more people raced by.The American living in the Spanish city says police arrived and pushed everyone a full block down the street. He says the officers still are there with guns drawn and riot police stationed at the end of the block.Cars, trucks and vans have been the weapon of choice in multiple extremist attacks in Europe in the last year.The most deadly was the driver of a tractor-trailer who targeted Bastille Day revelers in the southern French city of Nice in July 2016, killing 86 people. In December 2016, 12 people died after a driver used a hijacked truck to drive into a Christmas market in Berlin.There have been multiple attacks this year in London, where a man in a rented SUV plowed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing four people before he ran onto the grounds of Parliament and stabbed an unarmed police officer to death in March.Four other men drove onto the sidewalk of London Bridge, unleashing a rampage with knives that killed eight people in June. Another man also drove into pedestrians leaving a London mosque later in June.