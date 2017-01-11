HOUSTON (KTRK) --The start of a new year is the perfect time to get organized! One of the most disorganized places for most women (besides their closets) is their makeup and beauty storage situation.
If you tend to toss your makeup in a bag or drawer and then can never find your favorite lipstick, Rachel Gower from The Upper Hand Salon has some great fixes for you.
Candlestick containers: If you have some old candelabras that are flat on top, glue some clear jars for cotton swabs on top, and you have a fancy way to keep your daily necessities. Tip: If you don't like the color of your candelabra, spray paint it!
Repurpose your vase: Do you have an old, short vase sitting around? Add some marbles or coffee beans to it, and you can use it as a home for your makeup brushes.
Ice cube trays: Take old ice cube trays that you don't use anymore (because your ice machine gets the job done!) and slide the trays into your drawer. They work well for organizing blush, pots of shadow and lipstick.
Magnetize your metals: Head to the hardware store and buy some adhesive magnetic strips. Tape them onto the inside of your cabinets and use them for bobby pins, tweezers and nail clippers.
Upgrade your jars: If you have mason jars sitting around, spray paint them a gold, copper or silver and use them as a place for your makeup brushes and pencils.
