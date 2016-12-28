HOUSTON (KTRK) --A nude lip, even in the dead of winter, is a huge trend.
This year's nude lends itself more to the peach family, though. Makeup artist Mindy Green has a few tips on how to pull of this color.
1. Choose the right shade for your skin tone. For cooler skin tones, look for a pinkish peach. For warmer skin tones, go for more coral or orange tones.
2. If you have small lips, make sure to use a gloss.
3. For daytime, this lip color looks gorgeous with rosy cheeks and light eyes.
4. For nighttime, go for drama. Add a smoky eye to go with the nude lip. And by the way, a blue smoky eye is all the rage.
5. Know there's versatility here! If you buy a sheer metallic nude, it will look good alone or layered over lipsticks.