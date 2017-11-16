TED OBERG INVESTIGATES

Renters claim mega-landlord slow to repair, quick to evict

EMBED </>More Videos

Ted Oberg talks to renters who say one of the country's largest renters are slow to make repairs and fast to evict tenants. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Like so many Houstonians, Harvey hit many homeowners hard.

For renters like Joseph and Amber Tobias, it hit them just as hard.

"It was very heartbreaking," Amber said.

For months, ABC News and ABC Stations across America have taken a close look at what is likely America's largest landlord.


This afternoon at 4, Ted Oberg talks to Houston renters who say the problems from Harvey pushed them out of their home.

Do you have a story tip, idea or question for Ted Oberg Investigates? Let us know, at abc13.com/tedstips


Related Topics:
homeTed Oberg Investigatesrental propertyrentersABC News
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TED OBERG INVESTIGATES
One home, 29 floods, you paid for it
5 years after Sandy, Houston looks to avoid same mistakes
Officials sitting on $500M of federal Ike disaster funds
Church shooter escaped from behavioral center after threats
More Ted Oberg Investigates
HOME & GARDEN
The cheapest rentals in MacGregor right now
Bins out: Curbside recycling resumes today
DIY projects that look great and save you money
Clean your Keurig to keep it running smoothly
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
No jail time for pilot accused of running brothel
Chase suspect dances on the freeway in front of police
Man arrested after holding family hostage in apartment
Separate trial dates set for couple in Denny's fight
Astros' Altuve named in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list
Sheriff takes down F-Trump sticker post after driver identified
Early look at Thanksgiving week: Cooler and rainy
Radio host alleges Al Franken forcibly kissed her
Show More
Officials search for resident of home destroyed by fire
Druglord El Chapo's top lieutenant tortured and killed
11 weird things that happen on Houston highways
New world record gets you a free car wash in Katy today
Christ painting by da Vinci sells for record $450M
More News
Top Video
Separate trial dates set for couple in Denny's fight
Sheriff takes down F-Trump sticker post after driver identified
Early look at Thanksgiving week: Cooler and rainy
Radio host alleges Al Franken forcibly kissed her
More Video