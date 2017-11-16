Renters claim mega-landlord slow to repair, quick to evict

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Like so many Houstonians, Harvey hit many homeowners hard.
For renters like Joseph and Amber Tobias, it hit them just as hard.
"It was very heartbreaking," Amber said.
For months, ABC News and ABC Stations across America have taken a close look at what is likely America's largest landlord.
This afternoon at 4, Ted Oberg talks to Houston renters who say the problems from Harvey pushed them out of their home.
Do you have a story tip, idea or question for Ted Oberg Investigates? Let us know, at abc13.com/tedstips