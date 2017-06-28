MOSQUITO

Here are 5 do's and 5 don'ts of mosquito bite prevention

Here are 5 do's and don'ts of avoiding mosquito bites (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Rain has pounded the Houston-area lately, leaving a deluge of standing water in its wake and giving rise to mosquitoes.

Here are five do's and five don'ts of mosquito-bite prevention, as recommended by experts who include those from the Centers for Disease Control.

Five Do's
  1. Use mosquito spray with at least 20 percent DEET on body parts with thin skin like wrists and ankles.

  2. Use fans or blow mosquitoes away to make it hard for them to fly.

  3. Wear tightly-woven clothing since "skeeters" can't penetrate that type of cloth.

  4. Wear light-colored clothing, because mosquitoes are drawn to contrasting cloth during lighter hours.

  5. Avoid peak mosquito hours, which include sunrise and sunset times.

Five Don'ts
  1. Buy wearable devices that have DEET since they don't cover the entire body.

  2. Waste money on citronella candles and coils since they're effective only between you and the "skeeters."

  3. Use ultrasonic devices. Simply, they're not as effective as experts claim.

  4. Use mouthwash on your skin. There are similar ingredients in insect repellent and mouthwash, but it's not effective enough in the latter.

  5. Rely on high-tech traps. They're effective only in a small area.

For more information on mosquito-bite prevention, visit this link.

