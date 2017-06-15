HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Victoria man reels in record-breaking red snapper

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image "><span></span></div><span class="caption-text">Joey Beaver of Victoria, Texas caught a record-breaking 39-pound, 40 inch long red snapper in the Gulf of Mexico on June 1, 2014. &#40;Courtesy Joey Beaver&#41;</span></div>
VICTORIA, TX (KTRK) --
A Victoria man landed in the record books for what he landed in his boat last month.

Joey Beaver, 28, caught a 38.75-pound red snapper in the Gulf of Mexico last month. The fish has been verified by the Texas Parks and Wildlife as breaking the record for a red snapper caught in the Gulf, and they awarded him with a certificate confirming that the June 1 catch was 40-inches long.

Beaver said that he caught the snapper about five miles off shore near Port O'Connor, which is between Corpus Christi and Galveston.
