Victoria man reels in record-breaking red snapper

A Victoria man landed in the record books for what he landed in his boat last month.Joey Beaver, 28, caught a 38.75-pound red snapper in the Gulf of Mexico last month. The fish has been verified by the Texas Parks and Wildlife as breaking the record for a red snapper caught in the Gulf, and they awarded him with a certificate confirming that the June 1 catch was 40-inches long.Beaver said that he caught the snapper about five miles off shore near Port O'Connor, which is between Corpus Christi and Galveston.