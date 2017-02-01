STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Woman makes money for reaching weight-loss goal

Woman makes money for reaching weight-loss goal

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Did you even make it through the month of January keeping your new year's resolution of losing weight? Well if you didn't, we've got some inspiration.

A local woman bet cold hard cash that she would lose weight.

Jennifer Dennison weighed 405 pounds. She was horrified when the scale she owned literally maxed out. She said she wasn't sleeping well and her diet was not great. She also says she would skip a bunch of meals and binge later.

In late 2015, Dennison was in a car accident. She said she fell asleep at the wheel. It was her weight gain that made her lethargic. That's when she took action and jump started a healthy lifestyle.

Dennison lost 75 pounds, working out with a group with some good old-fashioned diet and exercise. But when she saw a commercial from a company called HealthyWage.com, she wanted to take on the challenge.

Healthy Wage is a site where you wage a bet on yourself and win cash if you reach your goal. If you don't lose the weight, you lose your money.

"I went to the website and started playing around and figured how much money I would be potentially able to make in a short amount of time," Dennison said.

She decided to bet she'd lose 100 pounds in ten months. The bet was $100 a month. It was the money motivation Dennison needed. She said every time she saw the money leave her bank account, she would head back to the gym.

At the end of the bet, she lost 102 pounds and won $4,800.

Her weight-loss journey continues, but at 175 pounds lighter, she said she's not only a different person on the outside, but changed forever on the inside.

Dennison said she took the challenge using the mobile app where you can submit your challenge using your smart phone.
