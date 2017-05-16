HEALTH & FITNESS

Researchers find uncommon superbug strain in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Methodist researchers say they identified a strain of the bacterial pathogen Klebsiella pneumoniae in one-third of local patients during a recent study. (CDC/dapd via AP Images)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An otherwise uncommon strain of superbug has become prevalent in the Houston area, according to local researchers.

In a new study published in the journal mBio, a team of Houston Methodist-led researchers details their work studying the bacterial pathogen Klebsiella pneumoniae, one of the most common causes of infections in American hospitals.

K. pneumoniae can cause severe infections and illnesses like pneumonia and meningitis in hospitalized patients. Strains of pathogen have also been identified in in parts of Europe, Africa, Asia and South America, but have not been identified so abundantly in such a small area, according to researchers.

While certain strains of K. pneumoniae can be largely antibiotic-resistant, the strain identified in Houston still responds to certain antibiotics. It was identified in one-third of patients studied.

According to study lead author Dr. James M. Musser, it's not yet clear how the strain become so common in the Houston area.

"Because Klebsiella pneumoniae is a common and important cause of human infections, we urgently need to identify potential vaccine targets or other new treatments, and develop new and rapid diagnostic techniques," Dr. Musser said in a news release.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
healthmethodist hospitalhospitalinfectionscienceHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
First West Nile case reported in Montgomery Co.
Too much caffeine led to problems that killed teen
Survivor donates scarves to breast cancer patients
Police officer to donate kidney to boy she just met
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman's dog killed at Allen Parkway dog park
Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Sugar Land
Man dies after inhaling nitrogen gas at body shop
'Roseanne' to return to ABC with original cast
$10K reward for burglars who killed dog near Spring
Report: Trump asked Comey to end Flynn investigation
HPD: 2-year-old girl drowns in family pool
Show More
Katy Perry set to join ABC's 'American Idol'
12 children injured by blast during experiment
Truck wreck cuts power to much of Deer Park
Sen. Cornyn tells Trump he's not interested in FBI job
Prisoner charged in 1999 murder of elderly woman
More News
Top Video
Buc-ee's aims to open world's longest car wash
Woman's dog killed at Allen Parkway dog park
'Roseanne' to return to ABC with original cast
Family turns to Ted for help with car conundrum
More Video