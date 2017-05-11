Mommy makeover could bring back mama's pre-baby body

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Most moms talk about wanting their pre-baby body back -- they may even work for it, but how far would you go to make it happen? Could a little nip and tuck be the perfect Mother's Day gift to yourself?
Eleven years and countless exercise sessions and nutrition plans after having her second child, Katina Bundy still didn't have a flat tummy. Instead of going into this summer covering up her body, she decided to treat herself to an extreme mommy makeover.
"Right now, I'm extremely insecure in a bathing suit," Bundy said.
Her tummy was never the same after pregnancy.
"I gained 80 pounds for the first child and 65 for the second," she added.
Despite a healthy diet and exercise, she said her skin just sags, so she visited triple board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Lyos for an extreme mommy makeover.
"'Mommy Makeover' is a term that's become really popular in the past five years, and it's not just one procedure -- it's a combination of procedures frequently used to help women restore their pre-pregnancy shape," explained Dr. Lyos.
It usually includes a tummy tuck, liposuction, breast augmentation and lift.
"Those have to be the top four out of the five most common surgical procedures in the US, and those procedures account for about one million procedures per year," added Dr. Lyos.
Bundy decided to undergo all of the procedures six weeks ago after Dr. Lyos determined she was a good candidate.
"We want the individual to be done having children. Typically, we never do plastic surgery until we've given a good trial to diet and exercise. We want our patients at a good weight both for the surgical outcome as well as safety in the operating room," Dr. Lyos explained.
The surgery is intense, and so is recovery.
"You literally can't do hardly anything," Bundy recalled of her recovery.
According to Dr. Lyos, that's to be expected.
"Typically what we see is swelling for a week or two, bruising for a week or two, and then close to the final results six to 12 weeks out," he said.
Six weeks after surgery, Bundy couldn't be happier.
"I am absolutely ecstatic about my results," she said.
And her favorite part?
"My tummy -- I get to show it off in a bathing suit!"
An extreme mommy makeover can run around $20,000. Dr. Lyos said safety is most important for this type of surgery. Make sure to go to a board-certified plastic surgeon and an accredited surgery center or plan an overnight stay at a hospital.
SEE ALSO: Everything you need to know about Botox
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff