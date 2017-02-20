What is Botox?

Interesting. So how does it work?

Injections? What happens during the procedure?

I have a job. So, how long will it take me to recover?

I don't want to break the bank. How much will it cost me?

Sounds good so far. How long do the results last?

I've seen some scary stories out there. Is it safe?

Everyone wants to look their best and a popular cosmetic treatment like Botox can help get rid of those pesky little lines on our face that seem to deepen over time.There are many questions that come to mind when considering a treatment that is not immune to testimonies of botched jobs scattered across the internet.Here is a quick Botox 101 manual according to, that will answer all the questions you might have and put your mind at ease.It's medical name is Botulinum toxin, but most more commonly know it as Botox. Despite it's septic sounding name, Botulinum toxin, is a actually a safe purified substance that's derived from bacteria.Injections of Botox work by blocking muscular nerve signals, so that the muscle is weakened and doesn't contract.This nifty little substance can treat crow's feet,forehead furrows, frown lines, and skin bands on the neck.Don't worry. It's a very thin needle that is used to inject small amounts of Botox into specific muscles. Those very specific pinpoints are chosen by your health provider, an injection is administered to weaken the muscle that's producing the wrinkle, and if done right, it will preserve your natural facial expressions. The good news is the whole procedure usually takes only 15 minutes.No time at all! No anesthesia is required with Botox, so you can get back to your regular activities as soon as you're done.One thing to remember is you don't want to rub or massage the treated areas after the wrinkle treatment because it can cause the Botox to migrate to another area of your face. This could lead to having temporary facial weakness or drooping. We definitely don't want that.Remember the saying "you get what you pay for." It definitely applies in this instance as well. An average of $382 has been reported by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, but that's not to say it can't cost more or less. The cost can be based on the expertise and qualifications of the person performing the treatment. Something to keep in mind while shopping around.It could take up to a week to see it's complete effect, but when you finally do see those results, you can expect them to last at least three to four months.Botox has beenand is safe.Just like with any cosmetic procedure there can be risks involved, while they are minimal with Botox injections, it is very important that the person who administers your injections is a qualified healthcare professional.Botox can be a very beneficial treatment to help achieve and maintain a youthful appearance. As with treatment, make sure that it's right for you before diving in.