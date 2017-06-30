HEALTH & FITNESS

Before you head out to the beach this weekend, check bacteria levels

EMBED </>More Videos

Learn how to check bacteria levels before you head to the beach. (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Before you head to the beach this weekend, you might want to check fecal bacteria levels (yes, you read that right) of local waterways.

The Texas General Land Office maintains an interactive map showing bacteria levels at more than two dozen sites up and down the coast from Matagorda Bay northward to Goat Island, with additional clusters of testing sites near the Texas-Louisiana border, Corpus Christi Bay and Brownsville.

By and large, most of the local sites tested along the coast are registering low levels of fecal bacteria, indicating bacteria counts below 35 colony forming units (cfu) of bacteria per 100 ml of water sample.

But as of Friday evening, two local beaches -- Retilon Road on Bolivar Peninsula and the bayside coast of State Park #6 on Galveston Island -- are registering high levels of fecal bacteria, with levels greater than 104cfu/100ml.

Various points throughout southeast Texas are registering moderate levels of fecal bacteria between 35 and 104cfu/100 ml.

Each sampling point is tested weekly for the presence of Enterococcus bacteri, which thrives in water contaminated from sewage or storm water runoff. In some cases, the presence of such bacteria could potentially be an indicator of disease-causing microorganisms. If a health threat is detected, the agency will issue a water quality advisory.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
healthbeachesoceansGalveston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Father's illness inspires twins to become doctors
New medicine offers hope to those with sickle cell
Promise ABC13
Zika virus still a threat, CDC warns
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
4 charged in shooting of Alvin nursery employee
Doctor's deadly hospital rampage in NYC
La Porte police ask for help locating missing teen
Texas court questions benefits for gay spouses
Crime Stoppers needs your help to find these fugitives
Holiday drunken driving dangers
Father of Baton Rouge Ambush attack victims speaks
Show More
Suspects in custody after police chase
Man arrested when cops find 16,000 Xanax in mom's home
San Antonio officer dies from injuries after shootout
Small plane crashes on California freeway
Sketch shows woman found dead in Bayland Park
More News
Top Video
Crime Stoppers needs your help to find these fugitives
Fidget fires? Some fidget spinners might catch fire
Suspects in custody after police chase
The Woodlands Township to study viability of proposed arts center, natural science museum
More Video