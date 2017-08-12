CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) --As you and your family get ready to head back to school, a Crosby father is pushing to make sure no other parent has to go through the heartbreak he did.
For years, ABC 13 has been following Scott Stephens' fight to make heart screenings mandatory for Texas student athletes. His son Cody was 18-years-old and training hard for his first season as a college football player when he died suddenly of cardiac arrest in 2012.
Cody's physicals had always been normal, but the one thing his sports physical never required was a scan of his heart.
Now, the Cody Stephens Go Big or Go Home Foundation is holding a free heart screening for any student athlete and the only thing it will cost you is a drive to Crosby.
"It might be a little bit of a hassle, but it's nothing compared to the hassle that I've been through," said father Scott Stephens. "Make the drive. We get our kids ears tested, their eyes tested --test their hearts. That's what they can die from," said Stephens.
The free community screening for Texas student athletes is going on now until 12 p.m. at the Crosby Community Center, 409 Hare Road, Crosby, TX 77532.
For more information and to sign up for a free screening, click here.