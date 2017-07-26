HEALTH & FITNESS

Health officials find probable Zika infection in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials detect 1st Zika transmission in Texas this year (KTRK)

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
A Hidalgo County resident previously diagnosed with Zika infection was most likely infected in Texas, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services and Hidalgo County Health and Human Services.

The infection was most likely transmitted by a mosquito bite in south Texas within the last few months because the individual has not recently traveled nor had any other risk factors. The individual is no longer at risk of spreading the virus to mosquitoes.

Thousands of tests were done since April, and the additional testing led to the identification of this infection.

There is no current evidence of ongoing Zika transmission in the state. Public health officials are continue to conduct testings to detect future Zika infections as early as possible. DHSH and the county are asking everyone to be aware of the most common Zika symptoms: fever, joint pain, rash and eye redness. Approximately one in five people infected with the virus show symptoms.

EMBED More News Videos

Two cases of Zika virus are now reported in the Houston area.



Health officials discourage pregnant women from traveling to Central or South America. If you must, they suggest wearing clothing and bug spray. They are also urging you to eliminate any standing water around your home or workplace in order to limit the number of places in which mosquitoes can breed.
EMBED More News Videos

Medical expert Dr. Richard Besser explains Zika virus



People throughout the Rio Grande Valley and Texas should continue to protect themselves from mosquito bites by
-Using EPA-approved insect repellent every time they go outside
-Using air condition or window and door screens that are in good repair to keep mosquitoes out.
-Limiting outdoor activities during peak mosquito times.
-Covering exposed skin with long pants and long-sleeved shirts whenever possible.
-Removing standing water in and around homes, including in trash cans, toys, tires, flower pots and any other containers so mosquitoes can't lay their eggs.
-Using a larvicide in water that can't be drained to keep mosquitoes from developing into biting adults.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
healthzika virusTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
How 20 million mosquitoes should be a good thing
Young survivor donating Band-Aids to help cancer patients
Gluten-free diet may put your health at risk
Study finds drinking alcohol can help improve memory
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Trump to bar transgender individuals from armed forces
Wingstop worker chases down and shoots robber
Widow gives birth to cop's baby 2 years after his death
Man stabbed to death by random ranting stranger
Create a Houston dog for James Coney Island
Newborn abandoned at grocery store in Arizona
How 20 million mosquitoes should be a good thing
Police looking for monkey who bit girl at Buc-ee's
Show More
Vegas heist and kidnapping ends with failed bike purchase
African dust moves out, chance of rain blows in today
Wounded San Antonio officer returns fire, killing suspect
Apply now! Prince William and Duchess Kate are hiring
American Airlines workers protest over lost jobs
More News
Top Video
Trump to bar transgender individuals from armed forces
Create a Houston dog for James Coney Island
Vegas heist and kidnapping ends with failed bike purchase
Apply now! Prince William and Duchess Kate are hiring
More Video