A New York 8-year-old girl sells artwork to buy herself a diabetic alert dog

Lucy Yang has the story of a little girl who raised enough money for a specially trained diabetes alert dog.

NEW YORK --
It is a dream come true for a young girl in Farmingdale, New York.

Thanks to social media and her hard work, she's raised enough money to buy a diabetic alert dog.

Eight-year-old Emma Brussels has type 1 diabetes.

She wears two high tech devices but they're not perfect.

For Christmas, the 3rd grader wished for a diabetic alert dog, but the highly trained canine came with a $15,000 price tag, and was not under the tree.

The adorable artist is not a quitter. She turned her passion for painting into a dream come true.

Emma started selling her precious works online to pay for the dog.

Over the weekend, a generous donor, who does not want to be identified, gave her $15,000.

She gave him her sand castle and an endless ocean of gratitude

The money already raised will go toward veterinary bills.

Emma plans to keep painting and raising funds for future medical needs.

If anyone is still interested in buying a painting, here are two ways to contact family.

If you would like to buy a painting you can contact Emma here: Emmasjourney2017@gmail.com

or at:
P.O. Box 460
Farmingdale,NY 11735
