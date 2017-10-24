HURRICANE HARVEY

Galveston man dies of flesh-eating bacteria from Harvey

Galveston man dies of flesh-eating bacteria from Harvey

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Galveston man's death last week is being blamed on a flesh-eating bacteria contracted in Hurricane Harvey's floodwater.

Galveston County Health District said the 31-year-old man was diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis, a rare bacterial infection that kills soft tissue. The man died on Oct. 16.

According to health officials, the man recently worked on repairing several homes damaged by Harvey flooding.

This marks another death stemming from a bacterial infection directly from Harvey. Nancy Reed, 77, died after falling in a home contaminated by flood water. Reed had contracted the virus, according to Harris County Medical Examiner's Office.

Another man in Missouri City had a mosquito bite infected as he kayak through floodwaters. He underwent three surgeries but is on the road to recovery.

READ MORE: Flesh-eating bacteria strikes Missouri City man during Harvey

Medical officials emphasized proper wound care in preventing infections. They urged people to adhere to the following:
  • Keep open wounds covered with clean, dry bandages until healed.

  • Don't delay first aid of even minor, non-infected wounds (like blisters, scrapes or any break in the skin).

  • Avoid contact with natural bodies of water (lakes, rivers, oceans) if you have an open wound or skin infection.

  • Wash hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand rub if washing is not possible.

  • Seek medical attention for redness, swelling or fever.


RELATED: Floodwaters leave behind hidden dangers

