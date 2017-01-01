COOL SPACES

Find your soul on the bike at Houston's new SoulCycle studio
Indoor cycling has become more accessible to Houstonians, thanks to SoulCycle's recent opening of a second location in Memorial.

The new 3,710-square-foot cool space features a 60-bike studio and, of course, the signature SoulCycle workout.

"We have really re-invented indoor cycling and made it a 45-minute, full-body workout," says Gabby Cohen, Head of Brand Strategy. "We ride in candlelight to the beat of the music."

SoulCycle debuted in Houston last April with its first location in River Oaks.

Both locations house an expansive lifestyle boutique with rider amenities including full men's and women's locker rooms and showers.

"There is no intimidation factor," Cohen says. "You ride at your own pace and our instructors are inspirational coaches pushing you to be the strongest, most powerful version of yourself."

It's the workout on a bike that's popular among celebrities in New York and Los Angeles, and now it's here in Houston.

