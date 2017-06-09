CHILDREN'S HEALTH

Dad saves 2-year-old son after seeing story on Texas City tragedy

EMBED </>More Videos

A Colorado family said their little boy is alive after heeding the warning of Frankie Delgado's family.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston boy's death led to an important warning for parents all over the country about dry drowning.

This morning, a man in Colorado said his son's life was saved after seeing 4-year-old Frankie Delgado's tragic story on ABC13.com

This is exactly what the Delgado family wanted Frankie's story to do. They wanted their son's death to educate families about dry drowning- and help save lives.

You may remember that Frankie died six days after he went swimming in Texas City.

RELATED: Child dies after swimming at Texas City dike
EMBED More News Videos

A local toddler may have died of secondary drowning after swimming over Memorial Day weekend, according to his family.



His family said Frankie swallowed water. After the trip, he started complaining of stomach issues and coughing.

He seemed to be getting better over the course of the week until he collapsed, gasping for air.

He died last week, and doctor's suspect it was dry drowning.

The family is heartbroken and their story has now been shared across the country by many TV and print news outlets.

VIDEO: What is dry drowning?
EMBED More News Videos

Learn more about dry drowning and secondary drowning.



It's a good thing it was. Yesterday we got a phone call from Staff Sgt. Garon Vega.

He told Eyewitness News his 2-year-old son Gio went swimming too, swallowing water.

Soon after, he started getting a fever and had trouble breathing.

After seeing our story on ABC13.com, he took Gio to the ER. It's a good thing they did.

Gio's father said a doctor told him his son would not have made it through the night.

"I feel like I needed to reach out to the parents of little Frankie and tell them, I don't know to word it, but their little boy saved our little boy's life," Vega said. "There was a purpose. It was an unfortunate thing that happened, but if I had not told my wife that he swallow the water, and if she had not seen that article, I think we would've ended up dispelling it as a regular sickness."

Drowning is the second leading cause of death among young kids to 14 years old.

There is still a pending autopsy to officially determine the cause of death for little Frankie in Houston.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
healthdrowningchildren's healthu.s. & worldbuzzworthysafetypoolbeachesHoustonColorado
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHILDREN'S HEALTH
2-year-old dies from suspected tick bite
Baby celebrates first birthday after surgery in the womb
Girl challenges stereotypes about cerebral palsy
Garner boy, 9, dies of cancer
More children's health
HEALTH & FITNESS
Birth control recalled, could cause unplanned pregnancy
Summer skincare: Beat the shine and breakouts
How to slide your way to a stronger core
2-year-old dies from suspected tick bite
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Deadly Denny's fight: Couple indicted out on bond
What we know about couple indicted in Denny's fight
Timeline of deadly Denny's altercation
Police: 81-year-old driver hits man on FM 1960
Hidden Houston: Diving Underneath
Tropical Storm Allison disaster began 16 years ago today
109 FREE things for your week
Show More
Police dog fired for adorable reason
Wine & Food Week to feature over 500 wines
PHOTOS: Flashback Friday pics of ABC13 talent
Birth control recalled, could cause unplanned pregnancy
Texas lawmakers react to testimony from James Comey
More News
Top Video
Deadly Denny's fight: Couple indicted out on bond
What we know about couple indicted in Denny's fight
Police: 81-year-old driver hits man on FM 1960
Wine & Food Week to feature over 500 wines
More Video