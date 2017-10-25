65 percent were positive for arsenic

36 percent for lead

58 percent for cadmium

10 percent for acrylamide

Peaceful Planet Toddler Supreme Natural Vanilla Organically Grown Rice Dietary Supplement

Abbott EleCare Hypoallergenic Amino Acid Based Powder infant Formula with Iron

Enfamil Reguline Milk-based Powder with Iron Infant Formula

Happy Tot Grow & Shine Organic Toddler Milk Drink

Comforts for Toddler Stage 2 - Toddler Beginnings Milk Based Powder Infant Formula with Iron

Gerber 3rd Foods Banana Apple Strawberry with Lil' Bits

O Organics Stage 2- Organic Pears Baby Food

NurturMe Squash, Banana and Green Kale Organic Dried Baby Food

NurturMe Carrots, Raisins and Sweet Potatoes Organic Dried Baby Food

Gerber 3rd Foods Mixed Carrots, Corn and Butternut Squash with Lil' Bits

Plum Organics Stage 2 Apple & Carrot Organic Baby Food

Gerber Graduates- Grabbers Apple & Sweet Potato with Cinnamon Squeezable Fruit & Veggies

Earth's Best Stage 2- Organic Apple Raisin Flax & Oat Wholesome Breakfast

Parent's Choice 2nd Stage Banana, Pear, Mango & Orange Organic Baby Food

Mom to Mom Stage 2 Butternut Squash & Pear Baby Food

Happy Baby Organic Teethers Sweet Potato and Banana Gentle Teething Wafers

Parent's Choice Little Puffs Blueberry Cereal Snack

Little Duck Organics Strawberry & Beet Fig Bars

Nosh! Baby Munchables Pomegranate and Blueberry Organic Teething Wafers

Gerber Graduates Lil' Biscuits Vanilla Wheat Biscuits

Gerber Apple Prune Juice from Concentrate

Doctor Rachs Kidz Shake Chocolate Cream Dietary Supplement

Gerber Apple Carrot Blend Juice from Concentrate

Up & Up Chocolate Pediatric Shake

Gerber 100% Juice Mixed Fruit Juice from Concentrate

Arsenic, lead, cadmium, acrylamide.When you feed your baby, these dangerous chemicals are the last thing you'd expect in your infant formula or baby food.But according to an alarming, they were found in more than 500 popular baby food products and could pose a danger to your baby's development.The non-profit organization tested top-selling formulas and a number of national brands over five months. What they found may be startling to some parents:Cadmium is a carcinogic metal that is often found in batteries, the group says.The Clean Label Project also says acrylamide has been linked to brain damage, cancer and reproductive harm.Curious if your baby's food was a top offender? Here are the foods the group says are the worst for your baby:to read more about the study and see their top recommendations for baby food and infant formula.