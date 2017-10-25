CHILDREN'S HEALTH

Are dangerous chemicals lurking in your baby food?

An alarming test found many infant formulas and popular baby foods tested positive for arsenic. (KTRK)

DENVER, Colorado (KTRK) --
Arsenic, lead, cadmium, acrylamide.

When you feed your baby, these dangerous chemicals are the last thing you'd expect in your infant formula or baby food.

But according to an alarming new study by the Clean Label Project, they were found in more than 500 popular baby food products and could pose a danger to your baby's development.

The non-profit organization tested top-selling formulas and a number of national brands over five months. What they found may be startling to some parents:

Out of 530 baby food products tested:
  • 65 percent were positive for arsenic
  • 36 percent for lead
  • 58 percent for cadmium
  • 10 percent for acrylamide

Cadmium is a carcinogic metal that is often found in batteries, the group says.

The Clean Label Project also says acrylamide has been linked to brain damage, cancer and reproductive harm.

Curious if your baby's food was a top offender? Here are the foods the group says are the worst for your baby:

Baby Formulas
  • Peaceful Planet Toddler Supreme Natural Vanilla Organically Grown Rice Dietary Supplement
  • Abbott EleCare Hypoallergenic Amino Acid Based Powder infant Formula with Iron
  • Enfamil Reguline Milk-based Powder with Iron Infant Formula
  • Happy Tot Grow & Shine Organic Toddler Milk Drink
  • Comforts for Toddler Stage 2 - Toddler Beginnings Milk Based Powder Infant Formula with Iron

Baby food - Jar meals
  • Gerber 3rd Foods Banana Apple Strawberry with Lil' Bits
  • O Organics Stage 2- Organic Pears Baby Food
  • NurturMe Squash, Banana and Green Kale Organic Dried Baby Food
  • NurturMe Carrots, Raisins and Sweet Potatoes Organic Dried Baby Food
  • Gerber 3rd Foods Mixed Carrots, Corn and Butternut Squash with Lil' Bits

Baby food - Pouch meals
  • Plum Organics Stage 2 Apple & Carrot Organic Baby Food
  • Gerber Graduates- Grabbers Apple & Sweet Potato with Cinnamon Squeezable Fruit & Veggies
  • Earth's Best Stage 2- Organic Apple Raisin Flax & Oat Wholesome Breakfast
  • Parent's Choice 2nd Stage Banana, Pear, Mango & Orange Organic Baby Food
  • Mom to Mom Stage 2 Butternut Squash & Pear Baby Food

Snacks
  • Happy Baby Organic Teethers Sweet Potato and Banana Gentle Teething Wafers
  • Parent's Choice Little Puffs Blueberry Cereal Snack
  • Little Duck Organics Strawberry & Beet Fig Bars
  • Nosh! Baby Munchables Pomegranate and Blueberry Organic Teething Wafers
  • Gerber Graduates Lil' Biscuits Vanilla Wheat Biscuits

Baby juice drinks
  • Gerber Apple Prune Juice from Concentrate
  • Doctor Rachs Kidz Shake Chocolate Cream Dietary Supplement
  • Gerber Apple Carrot Blend Juice from Concentrate
  • Up & Up Chocolate Pediatric Shake
  • Gerber 100% Juice Mixed Fruit Juice from Concentrate


You can visit www.CleanLabelProject.org to read more about the study and see their top recommendations for baby food and infant formula.

