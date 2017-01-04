RECALL

9Lives, Special Kitty cat food recalled for low vitamin B1 levels

ORRVILLE, OH (KTRK) --
The J.M. Smucker Company announced a limited voluntary recall on certain lots of 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty canned cat food after it was found to contain possible low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1).

A quality assurance team discovered the issue while reviewing productions records, according to the company.

So far, no animals have become sick as a result of the thiamine.

The affected product was sold in stores from Dec. 20, 2016 to Jan. 3, 2017.
You can check to see if your cat food is affected by checking the FDA's website

Cats fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks may be at risk for developing a Vitamin B1 deficiency, gastrointestinal or neurological symptoms, decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting and weight loss.
Related Topics:
healthproduct recallsrecallpet healthfoodcatsu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RECALL
Recall calls a big headache for woman
Oops - people keep dialing VA woman instead of recall number
H-E-B recalls pistachios due to Salmonella concerns
Mac and cheese brands recalled for Salmonella
More recall
HEALTH & FITNESS
PHOTOS: Horrors of methamphetamine abuse
Top 5 fitness trends to get you in shape for 2017
Man with flu-like symptoms had life-threatening disease
Easy tips to help you keep your 'get fit' resolution in 2017
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Deputies: Teen robbers hold up IHOP customers
Man charged with murder after attack at Walmart
YUMMY! Get free breakfast at Chick-fil-A today
Natural gas repairs to involve flame, noise, odor
No charges for driver doing donuts on I-45
Authorities searching for stolen 18-wheeler in Harris Co.
Congressman's son dabs during swearing-in photo
Show More
Ex-husband allegedly admits to murder of League City mom
Man loses car in parking garage for 6 months
Suspect killed attempting to rob store in NE Houston
School officer on leave after slamming girl to the ground
Good Samaritan hit with hammer during mall robbery
More News
Photos
Sugar Land rings in 2017 in grand fashion
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Lost teddy bear takes adventure through airport
More Photos