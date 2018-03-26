Coastal Health and Wellness: “We wanted to make sure that all patients (once we knew) had the opportunity to get an exam and get tested.” — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) March 26, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3265295" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Coastal Health and Wellness Clinic speaks about possible patient diseases.

A clinic in Galveston and Texas City may have possibly exposed roughly 9,000 to 9,500 patients to several infections.Coastal Health and Wellness Clinics, located in Galveston and Texas City, are under investigation by the Galveston County Health District after an accreditation survey released revelations about infection control practices at the clinic."Although we have no evidence at this time that disease transmission has taken place from procedures that were performed at Coastal Health & Wellness. We want to err on the side of caution and offer testing to any patients who could have been impacted," said Dr. Keiser.Patients who visited the clinics between March 2015 through February 2018 may have been exposed to Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and HIV. The clinic says no infections has been linked to them at the moment."Patient safety is our highest priority," said Dr. Milton Howard of the CHW Governing Board. "We want to ensure we take every precaution to follow infection control best practices in order to protect the health and safety of all patients and employees at Coastal Health & Wellness."