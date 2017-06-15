HEALTH & FITNESS

6 pregnant women tested positive for Zika in Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Six pregnant women from Harris County who delivered their babies have tested positive for Zika, Legacy Community Health confirmed.

All of the women contracted the virus while traveling outside of the country.

"The threat of Zika is lower this year than last in our hemisphere, but as our six latest cases show, pregnant women in Texas should remain vigilant," said Dr. Ann Barnes, Legacy's chief medical officer. "Patient education in Harris County must continue through this year's mosquito season. Prevention must still be the key message coming from public health officials and health care providers."

The women were screened for the virus months ago and given preliminary diagnosis. The Center for Disease Control confirmed last month that all were tested positive.

Eyewitness News reached out to Harris Co., but they do not have any information on the cases.

Zika is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito and can be passed from a pregnant woman to her fetus. Infection during pregnancy can cause birth defects. Common symptoms include rash, fever, joint pain and conjunctivitis, according to the CDC.

Travel alerts are still in effect by the CDC for Miami Dade County in Florida and Cameron County in South Texas. The best way to prevent Zika is to wear insect repellant with DEET.

