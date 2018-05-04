HEALTH & FITNESS

5 foods that help prevent osteoporosis

5 foods to help prevent osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a common condition in which bones become weak.

While we don't often think of it as a life-threatening condition, recent studies show a connection between bone fractures and premature death.

About 4.5 million American women have osteoporosis. Here are five foods to add to your diet today that experts say could help keep your bones stay strong and healthy.

- Low fat and non-fat milk. If you don't eat dairy, you can find enriched forms of non-dairy milks where calcium is added in. Calcium-fortified juice is also a good option.

- Collard greens. They are a good source of calcium and vitamin K.

- Raisins. They contain a lot of potassium.

- Fatty fish. Salmon is a great option, but you can also try tuna or mackerel to switch it up.

- Brussels sprouts. They are full of vitamin K.

Adding these foods into your diet several times a week could help prevent weak and fragile bones.
