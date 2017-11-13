HURRICANE HARVEY

C.E. King HS works to recover from devastating flood

ABC13 reporter Foti Kallergis gives you a first look at the extensive storm damage at C.E. King HS. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
C.E. King High School in northeast Harris County is one of many schools across the area working to recover after the devastating floods.

The floor of the school's gym was severely buckled by the flood. The water rose to nearly chest deep in the auditorium.

Carpet and the chairs are being ripped out and most of the school is now drying out.

CE King High School working to recover from severe damage left by flooding.



The school's football team lost most of its equipment.

CE King High School football fields flooded during the storm.



A donation drive at the school got a boost from some famous faces Tuesday. "Good Morning America's" Michael Strahan was on hand in person at school to meet the coach and help pitch in to get the school ready to reopen.

CE King is the only high school in Sheldon ISD. The school's principal, Demetrius McCall, says they spent a lot of time ensuring their teachers, staff and students were safe and now it's time to work on recovery.
Foti Kallergis interview with C.E. King principal Demetrius McCall

