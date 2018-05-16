  • LIVE VIDEO Lawsuit filed by family of man electrocuted during Harvey

Girl critically injured in head-on crash blamed on distracted driver

EMBED </>More Videos

Girl seriously injured in head-on collision blamed on distracted driving

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say distracted driving is to blame for a head-on collision that critically injured an 8-year-old girl.

The girl was in the backseat of her mother's minivan when she hit the windshield after the impact of the crash.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said the accident happened at about 8:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of Rayford.

Constable Mark Herman says a distracted driver in an SUV crossed over into oncoming traffic, hitting the minivan.

The girl was apparently not wearing her seat belt.

She suffered severe injuries and was taken to a hospital by Life Flight.

Drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospitals by ambulance.

It's not yet known what charges may be filed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car accidentdistracted drivingHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family of murdered armor guard pleads for help finding killers
Michigan State reaches $500M settlement Dr. Nassar victims
Houston police arrest 34 vice sex trade suspects
LIVE: Lawsuit filed by family of man electrocuted in water during Harvey
Woman rescued after more than 15 hours in Sam Houston Forest
'I'm mad at this' Grandmother of boy shot at apartment calls for change
Police release video of man with AR-15 going on shooting spree
Crews search Lake Houston after report of small plane down
Show More
Overturned propane tanker shuts down Highway 59
North Korea threatens to cancel Trump-Kim summit over drills
Harvey survivor receives life-changing donation from Mattress Mack
Man trying to protect business stabbed and left to die
Ninfa's on Navigation offers a free ride to Rockets games
More News