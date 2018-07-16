KIDNAPPING

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Gas station clerk hides woman from her kidnappers

EMBED </>More Videos

A gas station clerk is being called a hero after springing into action when a woman shaking with fear. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California --
A gas station clerk is being called a hero after springing into action when a woman, shaking with fear, pleaded for help to hide her from kidnappers.

Surveillance video shows the woman walking into the Northern California gas station and talking to the clerk inside.

Savannah Pritchett locks the store's front door and walks the woman towards the restroom, locking her inside and giving her a cell phone to call 911.

Then the clerk lets the alleged kidnappers into the store.

"I knew that if I left the door locked they would have caught on to something and probably took off. So I went back up there, and I unlocked the door. They seriously had no idea that I knew anything," said Pritchett.

Minutes later, officers storm in with guns drawn and arrested 18-year-old Anthony Sandoval and eventually, three juvenile suspects.

The suspects told police that the victim had been kidnapped a day earlier in Fresno and was sexually assaulted.

The woman is now home safe with her family.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
kidnappinggas stationu.s. & worldrescueheroCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KIDNAPPING
Rapper Tekashi69 says men forced him from car, took jewelry
Brother-sister duo wanted in alleged kidnapping and assault
Police dispatcher held captive in home by car thieves
Wild story surrounding the kidnapping of actors in LA
More kidnapping
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News