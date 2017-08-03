Fundraiser benefits family of HCSO deputy found dead in home

An upcoming fundraiser benefits the family of a Harris County deputy found dead in his home. (KTRK)

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
On Aug. 7, McAlister's Deli in Cypress will donate 15 percent of the day's sales to the family of Harris County deputy Michael Collins, who was found dead in his home last month.

McAlister's general manager Jeff Hylton said it was important for him to support Collins' family, as Hylton has built relationships with many local officers who visit the deli. Hylton's father is also a retired police officer.

On July 27, Collins' daughter found him dead in his Harris County home.

The sheriff's office said there was a gas leak at the home. The fire marshal is investigating, but Collins' daughter believed something was not right.

"Our house was torn up. Somebody did something and somebody knows something," she said.

Collins had worked for the Harris County Sheriff's Office since 1991.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Harris County Sheriff's deputy found dead in home
A Harris Co. deputy died mysteriously in his home overnight.

