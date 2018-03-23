Former Schlitterbahn executive charged in 2016 death of boy on water slide

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KTRK) --
A former Schlitterbahn executive has been charged with manslaughter in the 2016 death of a 10-year-old boy on a water slide at the park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Tyler Miles was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the death. His bail was set at 50,000.

On Aug. 7, 2016, Caleb Schwab, 10, was killed after something went wrong on the Verruckt water slide. The boy was decapitated in the accident.
At the time, the Verruckt was the largest of its kind in the world. Following Schwab's death, the ride was closed indefinitely.

"We are deeply disappointed to learn that any individual is being personally charged for the terrible accident on Verruckt. Our review of the facts and circumstances of the accident has never shown any evidence of criminal conduct on the part of anyone," Schlitterbahn said in a statement. "The safety of our guests and employees has been at the forefront of our culture throughout our 40 years of operations. Our families enjoy our waterparks and its rides and attractions. We have set the highest bar for safety in our industry."

Last year, the Schwab family reached a settlement of nearly $20 million in settlement payments, according to court documents.
The family of a 10-year-old boy who died on a giant waterslide at a Kanas water park will receive nearly $20 million in settlement payments.

