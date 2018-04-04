Former Harris County Sheriff's deputy accused of sex assault of child

EMBED </>More Videos

Former deputy charged with sexual assault (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A former deputy with the Harris County Sheriff's Office is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Keith Maeweather, 38, is accused of molesting a 15-year-old boy for several months. The alleged attacks began in March 2017, shortly after Maeweather lost his job with the sheriff's office.

According to court documents, the teen told his mother Maeweather forced him into oral sex nearly every other day and he finally spoke out because he had built up anger over the assaults. He said Maeweather would buy him snacks and candy, and eventually offered him $1,600 to keep quiet.

When interviewed by authorities, Maeweather confessed to some sexual contact with the boy. He's been charged with sexual assault of a child under 17 years of age.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child sex assaultsex abuse against childrensex crimesex assaultHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Charges upgraded for woman accused in Facebook Live shooting
Car falls off overpass onto I-45 lanes below
Microburst winds tear apart hangar near Hobby Airport
MICROBURST: How it damaged hangar near Hobby Airport
New plan makes law-breakers clean up Houston's waterways
Hungry for a new job? Chick-fil-A hiring for menu strategy consultant
Sesame Place now designated as Certified Autism Center
Police officer forced to surrender his K-9
Show More
Mark Zuckerberg to testify before lawmakers April 11
Thieves steal hair, wigs from beauty supply in SW Houston
YouTube shooter identified as disgruntled user of site
Light up any room with a flick of the wireless wall switch
Woman accused of shooting man on FB Live appears in court
More News
Top Video
New plan makes law-breakers clean up Houston's waterways
Sesame Place now designated as Certified Autism Center
Police officer forced to surrender his K-9
Light up any room with a flick of the wireless wall switch
More Video