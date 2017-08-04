A former Cypress Ridge High School teacher will spend eight years behind bars after having an inappropriate relationship with a student.Alfredo Campos, 31, was also sentenced to a decade of probation on Friday.According to investigators, he was charged with two felony counts of child sex assault after having sex with a student.When misconduct accusations were leveled against him last fall, Campos was removed from his position at Cypress Ridge."Violations of student trust will not be tolerated. We fully support the swift prosecution of anyone caught compromising student safety," a Cy-Fair ISD spokeswoman said in a statement.