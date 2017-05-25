BUZZWORTHY

Wine-infused coffee is finally here

Wine-infused coffee now for sale online (AP Photo)

There are times when you really need a cup of coffee and there are times when you really need a glass of wine. Deciding which beverage will fix your day can be tough, but now it doesn't have to be. Behold the wonder of wine-infused coffee!

Your new go-to drink comes from a cafe in Napa, California, called Molinari. Roaster John Weaver supplies the beans for the drink, which Molinari's website says is full-bodied coffee that "relaxes in a beautiful wine, absorbing the wine's nose and history." The coffee is then carefully dried and hand-roasted in small batches.

Professional tasters say the coffee tastes "rich" and "full-bodied" and of "small dark fruit" such as blueberries.

Distribution is currently local, but you can buy the wine-infused coffee online for $19.95 for a half-pound bag. Sadly, they are currently out of stock.

You can buy the bag here when it becomes available again.

Wine-infused coffee certainly doesn't sound like the worst thing to wake up to or is it for going to bed? And, how do you drink it? Warm? With sugar? Creamer? Can you drink it at work? Do you use a mug or a wineglass? Can you drink it while driving?

So many unanswered questions about this mystery beverage. As soon as we're able to get our hands on a bag, we'll be sure to let you know.
