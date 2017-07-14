Krispy Kreme or Shipley Do-Nuts? We hit the streets to ask Houstonians which tasty pastry shop they preferred."We've always eaten Shipley as long as I can remember," one person said.One man shared with ABC 13, "Krispy Kreme, I just like the style. Shipley is more of a place for kolaches," one man shared with ABC13."I think Shipley just tastes better than Krispy Kreme and it's more local," was one reason another Houstonian gave for their preference.It seems locals are still split on which is the dominant doughnut shop.Krispy Kreme's famous hot light lets you know when they've freshly made doughnuts. AND there's an app for that! Just put in your location and the app will tell you which stores near you have fresh doughnuts.Krispy Kreme gives the most adorable free paper hats.In most Krispy shops, you can actually see the doughnuts being glazed.If you come at the end of the night, Krispy Kreme gladly gives you any leftovers for free.When you get another year older, Krispy Kreme celebrates your special day with a free coffee and doughnut.Shipley Do-Nuts started in downtown Houston in 1936. Krispy Kreme is from out of state.There are over a dozen locations around the Houston area, so whenever you're craving Shipley, you're never too far way.There's no denying that Shipley makes kolaches that will make your eyes glaze over. This should make Shipley the clear wiener.