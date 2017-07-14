HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Krispy Kreme or Shipley Do-Nuts? We hit the streets to ask Houstonians which tasty pastry shop they preferred.
"We've always eaten Shipley as long as I can remember," one person said.
One man shared with ABC 13, "Krispy Kreme, I just like the style. Shipley is more of a place for kolaches," one man shared with ABC13.
"I think Shipley just tastes better than Krispy Kreme and it's more local," was one reason another Houstonian gave for their preference.
It seems locals are still split on which is the dominant doughnut shop.
The case for Krispy Kreme:
HOT NOW SIGN
Krispy Kreme's famous hot light lets you know when they've freshly made doughnuts. AND there's an app for that! Just put in your location and the app will tell you which stores near you have fresh doughnuts.
THE HATS
Krispy Kreme gives the most adorable free paper hats.
MADE IN HOUSE
In most Krispy shops, you can actually see the doughnuts being glazed.
FREEBIES
If you come at the end of the night, Krispy Kreme gladly gives you any leftovers for free.
BIRTHDAY FREEBIES
When you get another year older, Krispy Kreme celebrates your special day with a free coffee and doughnut.
The case for Shipley:
LOCAL
Shipley Do-Nuts started in downtown Houston in 1936. Krispy Kreme is from out of state.
LOCATIONS
There are over a dozen locations around the Houston area, so whenever you're craving Shipley, you're never too far way.
KOLACHES
There's no denying that Shipley makes kolaches that will make your eyes glaze over. This should make Shipley the clear wiener.
