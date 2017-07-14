FOOD & DRINK

Krispy Kreme or Shipley: Which doughnut shop is Houston's favorite?

EMBED </>More Videos

Shipley vs Krispy Kreme: Which is better? (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Krispy Kreme or Shipley Do-Nuts? We hit the streets to ask Houstonians which tasty pastry shop they preferred.

"We've always eaten Shipley as long as I can remember," one person said.

One man shared with ABC 13, "Krispy Kreme, I just like the style. Shipley is more of a place for kolaches," one man shared with ABC13.

"I think Shipley just tastes better than Krispy Kreme and it's more local," was one reason another Houstonian gave for their preference.
It seems locals are still split on which is the dominant doughnut shop.

The case for Krispy Kreme:

HOT NOW SIGN
Krispy Kreme's famous hot light lets you know when they've freshly made doughnuts. AND there's an app for that! Just put in your location and the app will tell you which stores near you have fresh doughnuts.

THE HATS
Krispy Kreme gives the most adorable free paper hats.

MADE IN HOUSE
In most Krispy shops, you can actually see the doughnuts being glazed.

FREEBIES
If you come at the end of the night, Krispy Kreme gladly gives you any leftovers for free.

BIRTHDAY FREEBIES
When you get another year older, Krispy Kreme celebrates your special day with a free coffee and doughnut.

The case for Shipley:

LOCAL
Shipley Do-Nuts started in downtown Houston in 1936. Krispy Kreme is from out of state.

LOCATIONS
There are over a dozen locations around the Houston area, so whenever you're craving Shipley, you're never too far way.

KOLACHES
There's no denying that Shipley makes kolaches that will make your eyes glaze over. This should make Shipley the clear wiener.

Krispy Kreme hosts 80-cent glazed doughnuts deal
To celebrate the 80th birthday of glazed doughnuts on Friday, Krispy Kreme is offering up a deal surrounding the classic treat.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
fooddessertskrispy kremeHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13: "Scrambled Eggs" Tostada from Mayra Moreno
Starbucks giving away free tea, no strings attached
Grab the ketchup! It's National French Fry Day
Ice Cream Day giveaway: Free soft serve for life!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
STOP THE WORLD: Beyonce shares first photo of twins
2 kids found unconscious in car in Pearland garage
Former deputy constable charged with sexual assault
City leaders: shopping carts around city cause flooding
DPS trooper arrested in Harris Co. on prostitution charge
Alfred Angelo closing all stores including 3 local locations
Alvin ISD employee accused of inappropriate relationship
Show More
Astronauts practice for return to Earth in new capsule
Houston-area Texas A&M students arrested for robbery
Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting 9-year-old
HCC trustee censured after bribery charge
Investigators get break in case of 4 missing PA men
More News
Top Video
STOP THE WORLD: Beyonce shares first photo of twins
City leaders: shopping carts around city cause flooding
Houston-area Texas A&M students arrested for robbery
Alfred Angelo closing all stores including 3 local locations
More Video