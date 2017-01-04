Wendy's shames Twitter troll over frozen food comment

Wendy's may have just won the first Twitter feud of 2017.It started when Wendy shared a photo on Twitter of one of its burgers with the caption: "Our beef is way too cool to ever be frozen."Twitter user ThuggyD replied, "So you deliver it raw on a hot truck? Where do you store things that aren't frozen? Y'all should give up. McDonald's got you guys beat with breakfast."Wendy's fired back with a reply to his reply."You don't have to bring them into this just because you forgot refrigerators existed for a second there."And not a surprise, but the user deleted his tweet.