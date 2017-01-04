FOOD & DRINK

Wendy's shames Twitter troll over frozen food comment
EMBED </>More News Videos

Wendy's shames Twitter troll over frozen food comment (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Wendy's may have just won the first Twitter feud of 2017.

It started when Wendy shared a photo on Twitter of one of its burgers with the caption: "Our beef is way too cool to ever be frozen."

Twitter user ThuggyD replied, "So you deliver it raw on a hot truck? Where do you store things that aren't frozen? Y'all should give up. McDonald's got you guys beat with breakfast."

Wendy's fired back with a reply to his reply.

"You don't have to bring them into this just because you forgot refrigerators existed for a second there."

And not a surprise, but the user deleted his tweet.
Related Topics:
foodfoodtwittersocial mediasocietybuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Chick-fil-A promotion offers free breakfast in January
Girl Scouts mark 100th year of selling cookies with new treat
It's National Spaghetti Day
2017 food trends include healthy, tasty options
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man with gun arrested after allegedly threatening neighbor
Gas prices could reach $3 in Houston again
Reward offered for Most Wanted Sex Offender from Houston
Girl Scouts mark 100th year of selling cookies with new treat
Bush Airport named a top 5 favorite airport for millennials
More than 100 injured in Brooklyn train crash
Pistol-packing granny scares off armed intruder
Show More
Photographer rescues driver from burning SUV
Stabbing, arson suspect makes threats in court
Deputies: Teen robbers terrorize IHOP customers
Chick-fil-A promotion offers free breakfast in January
Shooter kills man, shoots woman in mouth
More News
Top Video
Gas prices could reach $3 in Houston again
Authorities searching for stolen 18-wheeler in Harris Co.
'Lost dream job': Man sues NASA for alleged mistreatment
Man charged with murder after attack at Walmart
More Video