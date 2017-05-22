FOOD & DRINK

Two Houston-area BBQ joints top Texas rankings

May is National Barbecue Month, and in case you didn't hear two Houston-area barbecue joints have made the Top 10 in Texas Monthly's list of the best barbecue joints in Texas.

No surprise to anyone in Houston, home of the world's biggest barbecue cook-off. Many people claimed to be the best pitmasters around, but Tejas Chocolate Craftory in Tomball and CorkScrew BBQ in Spring can prove it.

Tejas Chocolate Craftory came in at number six and CorkScrew BBQ followed close behind at seven on the 2017 list of "The 50 Best BBQ Joints" in Texas.

At seven placements each, Houston tied with Austin, long thought to be the barbeque powerhouse. They both ranked above Dallas with three placements, while San Antonio scored two.

Houston restaurants continued to place in the Top 50 including Killen's Barbecue in Pearland, The Pit Room, Roegels Barbecue Co., Pinkerton's Barbecue, and Gatlin's BBQ.

The Top 10 of the 50 Best BBQ Joints:
  1. Snow's BBQ, Lexington

  2. Franklin Barbecue, Austin

  3. Cattleack Barbecue, Dallas

  4. Bodacious Bar-B-Q, Longview

  5. Louie Mueller Barbecue, Taylor

  6. Tejas Chocolate Craftory, Tomball

  7. CorkScrew BBQ, Spring

  8. Micklethwait Craft Meats, Austin

  9. Evie Mae's Pit Barbecue, Wolfforth

  10. Truth Barbecue, Brenham


The remaining 40 places are not numerically ranked. They are sorted by city and then in alphabetical order.

You can see the full list here.
