The Truffle Masters is headed to Houston

Truffles are known as one of the world's finest and most rare delicacies. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Calling all foodies!

The Hobby Center is hosting The Truffle Masters on Monday, January 16, where 24 talented chefs from around Houston are competing for the best truffle dish.

The great thing is you can sample them all.

Truffles are known as one of the world's finest and most rare delicacies.

The edible fungus, that grows underground, are in season right now.

Truffles can't be grown commercially or harvested in a lab and they only occur under very specific conditions.

They are also traditionally foraged by trained truffle pigs or dogs.

If you buy them retail, it can cost about $500 per pound.

"It's all done by hand, there's not a truffle harvesting machine robot that goes out and looks for them, so there's a lot of skilled labor involved to even find them," explained Chef Robert Del Grande of Café Annie.

Del Grande will be participating in Truffle Masters with one of his restaurants signature dishes, Ahi Tuna with Roasted Beets and Truffles.

Tickets are still available for $150 where the evening benefits women in culinary careers.

"Whatever you have with them just tastes better, even a peanut butter and jelly sandwich tastes better," said Del Grande.
