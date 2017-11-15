FOOD & DRINK

Thanksgiving to-go: Take the stress out of Turkey Day with these 11 restaurant take-out options

Thanksgiving takeout options (KTRK)

Elizabeth Rhodes for CultureMap
HOUSTON, Texas --
Who needs the hassle of trying to prepare a Thanksgiving feast? Stop worrying and let one of Houston's top restaurants take all the stress out of your Thanksgiving meal.

With choices ranging from traditional selections with a Southern flair to Mexican-inspired fare and everything in between, these take-out options will have the whole family begging for seconds. No debates about brining techniques required.

Jonathan's The Rub
The fare: Chef Jonathan Levine offers a fried turkey that's brined for 48 hours in his special herb and spice blend. Traditional homemade sides and desserts are also available.
Pricing: A 12-14 pound fried turkey for $75; A la carte sides start at $10 and pies are $38.
Availability: Place order before November 19 for pick up on November 23 between 10 am and 3 pm.
To order: Order via email at jonathansthanksgiving@gmail.com. Call (713) 467-9000 for more information.

