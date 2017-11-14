TAMALE TIME! Houston's top 8 tamales

Of course no one makes tamales like mom. But if you're going to go out and about, ABC13 viewers say these are the next best thing. Here are top 10 favorite spots around town to get tamales, as voted on by viewers.Everyone seems to love Alamo! They were the overwhelming with favorite. If you haven't tried them, there are a few locations. The most popular is the one in the Northside on Berry Road. Make sure to bring cash - there's a $10 minimum for credit card orders, plus a 4 percent surcharge.The Hot Tamales food truck has been parked in Friends for years, and viewers rave about it. It's a big white truck on FM 2351 that says, "Hot Tamales Since 1976." Viewers warn that the line for the holidays is usually a mile long, but's worth the wait! "He's been there for many years and price is fair," one viewer wrote.Balderas has very little online presence, so we'll give you all the details we know. The Northwest Houston restaurant is open Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to their tasty tamales, they're also known for their breakfast tacos.There are five Arandas Bakery locations in the Houston area, from Conroe all the way down to the Gulf Freeway. Arandas is an authentic, Mexican bakery that makes everything from scratch. They make over 100 varieties of Mexican sweet bread each day!Malena makes her tamales homemade right out of her house. Pick up orders can be ready in 15 minutes! Self-proclaimed tamale lovers wrote to us that Malena's beats any restaurant or taco truck out there.The Los Toritos story began in 1991 when the Salazar family moved to Baytown from McAllen, Texas. They have since become known as the Tamale Man and Tamale Lady, and of course their children, the "Tamale Boy" and "Tamale Girl," earned their titles too. Another one of their trademarks is the green salsa for the tamales. The Baytown location is a full-service restaurant, while the Los Toritos is Pasadena serves tamales only.ABC-13 viewers say the tamales from Doa Tere are hearty, delicious and full size! There are five Houston-area locations to choose from, including one in Katy!If you're in a hurry, Texas Tamale Company's tamales are the easiest to get. You can find them at dozens of grocery stores around town, and also their store near the Galleria. Use the locator on their site to find out if they're in a grocery store near you!