Mexican bakeries will be busy selling thousands of Latin King Cakes for Kings Day.Rosca De Reyes or King's Ring Cake is eaten on Jan. 6 to commemorate the arrival of the three wise men in the story of Jesus' birth.The oval shaped cake is filled with fruit and cream cheese. Inside: a figurine of baby Jesus is hidden to celebrate the Epiphany.If you find it, traditionally you are suppose to hold a dinner at your home and host friends, family and neighbors.