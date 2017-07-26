FOOD & DRINK

Secret massive nachos discovered at Disney World

EMBED </>More Videos

Can you and your friends finish this Disney World nacho challenge? (DisneyFoodBlog.com)

If you are massively hungry and you're craving some Tex-Mex while roaming Walt Disney World, this secret gargantuan pile of nachos might be for you.

AJ Wolfe of the Disney Food Blog discovered the Nachos Rio Grande challenge at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Café in Magic Kingdom's Frontierland.

Wolfe shared a video on YouTube detailing the challenge and giving instructions on how to order the nachos. According to Wolfe, Nachos Rio Grande are available to order from 3 - 6 pm. Once an order of secret nachos is placed with a cast member, a special "VIP experience" will begin.



Challenge takers will be escorted to a reserved table at the rear of the restaurant, complete with pioneer-style plates and checkered napkins. Pitchers of drinks will arrive at the table and then the nachos are paraded out in a covered wagon followed by a slew of cast members cheering and ringing cowbells.

Diners are awarded cowboy hats, sheriff's badges and a certificate once the eating is complete.

According to Disney, the massive nachos are meant to feed 8-10 people and they carry a price tag of $85 (plus tax).

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodDisney Worldbuzzworthytheme parkdisney
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Coke Zero gets makeover as Coke Zero Sugar
McDonald's debuts Signature Sriracha Burger
Create a Houston dog for James Coney Island
Win one-of-a-kind Whataburger shoes
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
MS-13 gang member wanted in 2 murders across area
Student claims viral video shows deputy harassing him
African dust moves out, afternoon storms roll in
Boil order issued in west La Marque
Twin toddlers drown after pulled from backyard pool
2 men charged with human smuggling in Katy
Trump to ban transgender individuals from armed forces
Teen charged after live streaming deadly crash
Show More
TSA announces new procedure for screening electronics
Health officials find probable Zika infection in Texas
Girl says mom told her she was "going to see Jesus"
Buy a Chipotle burrito, help puppies at Houston SPCA
Police: Man fatally stabbed for flashing middle finger
More News
Top Video
Twin toddlers drown after pulled from backyard pool
Ringtail cat hitches 200-mile ride with SPCA to Houston
'Time capsule' house takes you right back to the 1950s
Coke Zero gets makeover as Coke Zero Sugar
More Video