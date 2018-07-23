RECALL

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish snacks recalled over salmonella contamination concerns

EMBED </>More Videos

Salmonella concerns hit Pepperidge Farm Goldfish snacks (KTRK)

The latest round of recalls caused by salmonella concerns has affected the popular Pepperidge Farm Goldfish crackers.

The company said in a statement on its website that it was notified by an ingredient supplier that a whey powder in a seasoning for the crackers has been the subject of a recall by the manufacturer due to the potential presence of salmonella. Out of an abundance of caution, the company said, it is voluntarily recalling the four types of Goldfish crackers that contain this seasoning.

The four affected varieties are:
  • Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar
  • Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion
  • Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar
  • Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

Pepperidge Farm created a chart with the affected products' universal product codes and sell by dates to help consumers determine whether they have the potentially contaminated crackers.

The company said consumers who have purchased these products shouldn't eat them. Instead, throw them away or return to the place of purchase for a full refund. Customers can also apply for reimbursement on Pepperidge Farm website.



More Eyewitness News stories on salmonella-impacted products here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodsnack foodsnacksrecallproduct recallsconsumeru.s. & worldsalmonella
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RECALL
Popular almond milk recalled because it could contain milk
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400
USDA: Check your salads and wraps that could make you sick
Taco Bell queso dip recalled over botulism concerns
Salmonella Recalls: List of products recalled this month
More recall
FOOD & DRINK
Teen turns sweet baking skills into business
Domino's rolls out new 'pizza theater' in Spring
Check out these 3 new Sharpstown eateries
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Houston Texans adds 2 iconic restaurants to 2018 roster
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News