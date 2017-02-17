FOOD & DRINK

Grab a Fancy Lawnmower! Saint Arnold announces expansion plans

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The oldest craft brewery in the Bayou City is set to expand and create the ultimate destination for beer lovers.

Saint Arnold CEO Brock Wagner says the plans are to build in the adjacent lot of the current brewery. The expansion plans include a restaurant, covered area with tables and a view of downtown Houston.

There is currently no time window set for construction, Wagner said.
