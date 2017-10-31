HALLOWEEN

Restaurant dresses up as 'Coming to America' eatery

EMBED </>More Videos

Restaurant dresses up as 'Coming to America' eatery (KTRK)

CHICAGO, Illinois --
A Chicago hot dog stand is reviving the famous fast food restaurant from the hit film "Coming to America."

The Wieners Circle in Lincoln Park completely transformed into McDowell's over the weekend, complete with new signs, employee uniforms and even some new menu items.

You can even try a Big Mic, which bears a striking resemblance to the Big Mac. As Mr. McDowell explains in the 1988 comedy: "They both contain two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions. But they use a sesame seed bun. My buns have no seeds."

You can visit McDowell's, located at 2622 North Clark Street, through Halloween.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodrestaurantfoodmovieshalloweenIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HALLOWEEN
Man claims he can communicate with dead people
Neighbors step up to make Halloween fun after Harvey
Check your neighborhood for sex offenders on Halloween
Most searched Halloween costumes of 2017
More halloween
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin pie lovers may be living a lie
Recipes for healthy Halloween treats for kids
Make your meal a bit 'stranger' this Halloween
Shipley's thinks Alex Bregman deserves all the donuts
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Verlander can pitch Astros to first World Series title
Gallery Furniture sending Astros fans to Game 6 in LA
Man claims he can communicate with dead people
Spooktacular Heights home hits the market
Life's curveballs secret to Astros' Evan Gattis' success
Woman frightened by dog crashes into apartment complex
Fast facts on Astros pitching ace Justin Verlander
Check your neighborhood for sex offenders on Halloween
Show More
Spooky showers possible this Halloween in Houston
Pumpkin pie lovers may be living a lie
Man accused of recording woman in Katy bathroom
Neighbors step up to make Halloween fun after Harvey
McNair skips NAACP meeting over 'health reasons'
More News
Top Video
Gallery Furniture sending Astros fans to Game 6 in LA
Verlander can pitch Astros to first World Series title
Neighbors step up to make Halloween fun after Harvey
Man claims he can communicate with dead people
More Video