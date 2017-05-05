FOOD & DRINK

Restaurant creates 'hottest drink on earth'

EMBED </>More News Videos

To help celebrate Cinco de Mayo, a Chicago restaurant has come up with what it's calling the "hottest drink on earth." (WLS)

CHICAGO --
To help celebrate Cinco de Mayo, a Chicago restaurant has come up with what it's calling the "hottest drink on earth."

The Vato Loco is being served only on May 5 at Mercadito in River North.

It's a margarita on fire, but not just with flames - the heat also comes from a variety of peppers and chilies!

There's jalapeno peppers, ancho-chili infused tequila, a pineapple habanero puree and even four dashes of tabasco. Whole milk in a flaming jalapeno shooter is supposed to help cool off your mouth.

"Milk is always a soothing, coating kind of like relief in your mouth after you eat spice. But someone just had it right now and said the milk sitting in the jalapeno made it hotter than the actual drink, so maybe it's not so a chilling cooler?" Mercadito beverage director Paul Tanguay said.

The Vato Loco sells for $15. Guests are required to sign a waiver before attempting to drink this very hot margarita!

Related Topics:
foodfoodcocktailcinco de mayoalcoholIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
