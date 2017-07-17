If your love for Chick-fil-A is like most Americans, you'll probably savor the new items joining the fast food restaurant's menu.Chick-fil-A has introduced several new items to its menu including macaroni and cheese, bacon baked beans and chocolate fudge brownie.Yep, the food gods have spoken.According to Chick-fil-A, the baked beans are kettle-cooked with bacon and brown sugar. The mac & cheese features a blend of cheeses including cheddar, Parmesan and Romano.The new items are available at all Houston area locations.