Houston Greek eatery promises half-off food if Astros pull off Game 5 win

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The wild swings of momentum between the Astros and Dodgers in Game 5 prompted a Houston restaurant chain to make a bet with fans.

Greek restaurant Niko Niko's made a promise during the game that should come as welcome news to hungry customers on Monday.


Despite multiple lead changes, which included the Astros leading three different times in the game, Houston pulled off the thrilling 13-12 victory in 10 innings.

A prominent member of the Houston Astros staff took notice of the offer.


Niko Niko's describes their gyro sandwich as a mixture of chopped lamb and beef, spics in pita with tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce.

There are three locations of Niko Niko's: 2520 Montrose, 301 Milam and 1040 W. Sam Houston Parkway North.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

