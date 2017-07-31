FOOD & DRINK

Two Vietnamese restaurants joining the Montrose mix

Miss Saigon Cafe is moving to Montrose after 22 years in Rice Village. (KTRK)

By Tarra Gaines for CultureMap
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Even as Houston's restaurant scene has exploded in recent years, Montrose remains the city's preeminent dining neighborhood. Whether for fine dining at places like Da Marco, Underbelly, and Hugo's or more casual fare at the Burger Joint, Aladdin, and Paulie's, the neighborhood's restaurants suit almost any taste.

Soon, two new Vietnamese restaurants will join the mix: Miss Saigon Cafe and Lúa Viet Kitchen.

When her landlord wouldn't offer her a long term lease renewal, Miss Saigon owner Mai Ho made the difficult decision to leave Rice Village after 22 years. In order to keep as many of her current customers as possible, she began looking for something nearby.

Find out more about the two restaurants coming to Montrose on CultureMap.

