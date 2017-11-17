Honoring the tradition, passion and art of Neapolitan Pizza, true to how it was invented over 300 years ago in Naples, Italy-- is MidiCi's newest Houston location on Richmond Avenue.Two gorgeous, gold, wood-burning ovens built by a fourth generation family in Naples are the heart and center stage of the restaurant. Each oven weighs over 7200 pounds and burn at 1000 degrees Fahrenheit, the temperature needed to bake a Neapolitan Pizza to perfection in just 90 seconds or less.The Vittoria flywheel manual prosciutto slicer operates as the restaurant's functional art. Hand-built in Italy by expert craftsmen working from vintage molds and designs of meat slicers made in the early 1900's.What also makes MidiCi unique is their atmosphere and mission to bring friends and family together. The cool space invites guests to make memories by taking Polaroid pictures next to their signature live olive tree."We're all about creating friendships and reminding guests that people are the best thing that can happen to anyone," Owner Keon Suber said.